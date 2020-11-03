More Than 50 Cars Go Ridin With Biden In Winter Haven Caravan

by James Coulter





You’ve heard of the Trump Train, but have you gone Ridin With Biden? More than 50 cars drove through Winter Haven to show their support for the Democratic presidential candidate during a car caravan on Saturday.

Around noon, vehicles decorated in Joe Biden campaign material and American flags gathered together in the Publix parking lot across from LEGOLAND. The caravan then took off down the road along Cypress Gardens and through Winter Haven.

This car parade was one of several hosted throughout the county in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, as well as the other Democratic candidates on the ballot. Other parades were hosted in Lakeland, Lake Wales, Davenport, and Poinciana.

This was the fourth parade to be hosted by the Polk County Democrats. Previously, several parades were hosted two weeks ago on Oct. 17. More than 40 vehicles appeared for that parade, and even more attended this caravan, with nearly 50 to 60 people signing up before hand, explained Norm Wilderson, President of the Polk County Democrats.

In a city and county where one cannot drive half a mile without seeing a Trump sign or flag, being able to gather together with other Democrats was the best thing about gatherings such as this, Wilderson said. He has met many people who lived down the road or block from him that he didn’t even know, he said.

“What I enjoy is the camraderie of the people,” he said. “These are people who lived in my community that I didn’t even know…So it is the bringing together of the citizens of our community for a common cause.”

The enthusiasm of the participants to congregate together and show their support for their favored presidential candidate has allowed the Winter Haven campaign to be as successful as it has been; hopefully, this same energy will not only allow Biden to win, but also turn the state and county Blue, Wilderson said.

“The key to our success has been people who are enthusiastic about turning Polk County blue,” he said. “We have Democrats here in Polk County. It is a toss-up, it is a hard fight, but we put in the work. When you put in the work, that is all you can do, and it comes out how it comes out.”

Kathy Sutherland, Chair of Polk County Democrats, likewise remains optimistic about Biden’s chances. Contrary to popular belief, while both Polk County and Florida have remained Red for a long time, there are a significant number of Democrats capable of turning the tide and changing the color to Blue.

“I am very hopeful that Biden is going to win,” she said. “I am hoping he wins by a landslide instead of just winning. I think we can make a difference right here in Polk County, right here in Florida…I think all of the momentum is with Biden and we will swing in.”