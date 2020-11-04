Key Election State Michigan is now Leaning Biden

In the bid for President Trump to win reelection it has been stated that Trump must win Michigan, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Michigan is one of 3 key states that Trump must win to earn 4 more years in office.

Last night Trumpers were celebrating their victories as it appeared Trump would win Michigan. This morning it appears the tides have started to turn and Michigan is now leaning toward Biden as over 90% of the votes have now been counted.





If Biden pulls off a win in Michigan he will have secured his Bid for President.

Unfortunately there are still a lot of questions around when key states like Michigan and Pennsylvania will certify their results and make final reports to election officials.

While we are all anxious to hear the results we must wait for final tallies to be calculated before celebrating ANY victories.