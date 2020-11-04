Lake Wales Police Department is Working a Death Investigation

On November 4, 2020 at 7:00am the Lake Wales Police Department was dispatched to assist with a medical call at 122 E Park Ave, Team Natural Nutrition.





At approximately 3:00pm detectives with the Lake Wales Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit cleared the scene of the investigation. The decedent was identified as Darwin Manzueta, a 41 year old Lake Wales resident, who is the owner of Team Natural Nutrition. No signs of foul play were discovered and there is no concern for the safety of the community.

This is still an active investigation and anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective David Arana at (863) 678-4223 extension 269 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.