Lakeland 4th Annual Golf Scramble Raise Funds For Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center

More than 60 golfers arrived in Lakeland on Sunday afternoon to play golf and raise money for a local hearing and speech clinic.

For the fourth year, Lakeland Volkswagen hosted its annual golf tournament at Cleveland Heights Golf Course. Proceeds went directly towards Bradley Frasier and his campaign for Mr. Central Florida, the fundraiser for Central Florida Hearing and Speech.

Aside from being able to play a game of golf, the event allowed attendees to participate in a 50/50 raffle for various prizes. Awards were presented for those who played the best game. Mike Cole won Best Score, Carter Brown won Longest Drive, and Bosten Kelly won Closest To Grid.

In spite of these uncertain times, 68 golfers participated in this year’s event. To ensure that attendees enjoyed a safe event through social distancing, the tournament was restricted to 80 players and no banquet was hosted this year.

“We were not sure if we were even going to have a golf tournament…so I am very pleased with the turnout,” said Channon Eikenberg, Director of Development for the Center.

The event is hosted by Lakeland Volkswagon. Their employee, Bradley Frasier, is one of 21 contestants participating and raising money for Mr. Central Florida, the annual fundraiser for the Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center.

“All of our contestants can participate and raise money for their campaign,” Eikenberg said. “So even though everyone is competing against each other, we come together as a community to raise money for the Mr. Central Florida event and Center.”

This was the first time Frasier hosted the annual golf tournament. As he was participating in the Mr. Central Florida event, he was put in charge of hosting the golf tournament as a fundraiser for his campaign.

Overall, aside from the hot weather, the turnout more than exceeded his expectations. At least 16 new participants signed up on the same day.

“We are just delighted,” Frasier said. “Just seeing everyone together. It has been a while since we all have been together as a small group.”

Most of all, Fraiser is delighted that the funds being raised will go to a great organization like the Center. He is excited to participate in their fundraiser this year, and he hopes to do well.

“All the benefits will go to the Center,” he said. “They deserve every penny, they work super hard, the kids deserve it, the adults deserve it, and it is all we can ask for.”