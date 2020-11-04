Lakeland Man Arrested For Attempted Second-Degree Murder And Other Charges

On November 3, 2020, PCSO deputies arrested 48-year-old Clyde Burton Davis, Jr., for attempted second-degree murder and other charges after a shooting that occurred on Monday, November 2nd, during which an adult male victim was critically injured.

According to the affidavit, PCSO deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to Davis’ home on Edith Avenue in Lakeland around 2:00 p.m., and located the victim laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. The initial information reported to deputies was that the shooting was “accidental”. Eventually the victim and witnesses told deputies that Davis and the suspect had gotten into an altercation, which led to the shooting. They positively identified Davis as the suspect, and confirmed he had fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival. Detectives obtained warrants for Davis’ arrest.





A search of Davis’ home revealed narcotics, including meth and heroin; paraphernalia, including digital scales, baggies, syringes, a meth pipe, and a straw; and shotgun shells. Davis’ wife Loretta (DOB 1/18/77) was arrested for possession of meth and paraphernalia, possession of heroin, and maintaining a residence for drug use.

Detectives followed up on several leads and learned Davis went to the home of some acquaintances, where he left the weapon – a sawed-off shotgun – and then took a Hyundai, telling the acquaintances he was “borrowing it” and would be back. They cooperated fully with detectives during the investigation.

Around 8:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020, PCSO received a 911 call from a couple in Lakeland who reported a man sleeping in a car in their driveway. They recognized the man as Clyde Davis. When deputies arrived, they located Davis and the stolen Hyundai. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Davis was booked into the Polk County Jail on the following charges:

• Attempted second degree murder (F1)

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F2)

• Tampering with evidence (F3)

• Possession of a short-barreled shotgun (F2)

• Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon (F1)

• Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F3)

• Burglary of a conveyance (F3)

Davis’ criminal history dates back to 1990 (when he turned 18) and includes 37 felonies and 17 misdemeanors, and he’s been to state prison 6 times.

FL charges: armed robbery, grand theft of motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, petit theft, resisting arrest, giving false info to LEO, forgery, drug possession, VOP, FTA.

TN charges: aggravated assault, carrying concealed weapon, escape, smuggling contraband into detention facility, theft, trespassing, drug possession, possession of burglary tools.

GA charges: burglary, theft, giving false info to LEO, DWLSR, battery. “Yet again we’re investigating another dangerous shooting related to illegal drug use. The victim is critically injured and may not survive, all because he went to the home of a known drug dealer and violent convicted felon to purchase and/or use drugs. Our message about drugs being dangerous could not be any clearer.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff