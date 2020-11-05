State Of Michigan Website Adding To Confusion Of Presidential Election Results

*Editors Note: The following is factual information that readers can view for themselves. This is not an attempt to say the voting is tainted in Michigan. It is simply an observation that creates controversy.

As of 11:45pm eastern standard time the State of Michigan Secretary of State website shows 81 of 83 precincts reporting and President Donald J. Trump leading in Michigan.





Approximately 6 hours ago news outlets called Michigan for Joe Biden. This was supposedly with 99% of votes counted and in.

The State of Michigan Secretary of State website link is here: https://mielections.us/election/results/2020GEN_CENR.html. This website is clearly being updated on a regular basis.

This is another example of a situation that seems to clearly show a forced narrative. The results may clearly go in Joe Biden favor. Unfortunately a large portion of the country is distrusting the media. This does not appear to give any confidence to them that the media is being fair & un-biased.