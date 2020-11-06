Winter Haven Man Charged In Horrific Double Homicide At Winter Haven Motel

Winter Haven Police have charged 38 year-old Beloni Petitfrere a Winter Haven man in the double homicide at the Rose Motel on October 13. Petitfrere has been in the Polk County Jail on charges unrelated to the homicide.



On November 5, 2020, results returned from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory confirmed Petitfrere’s DNA was present in evidence collected.

Through numerous interviews with people who know Petitfrere and who had contact with him in the days before and right after the homicide, investigators were able to piece together additional information pointing to him as the suspect.







“Our detectives worked day and night following this horrific crime investigating every lead possible and with the DNA results, we at least have closure for the families,” said Public Safety Director and Police Chief Charlie Bird. “It certainly will not bring their loved ones back nor will it be a time for celebration, but at least they have peace knowing that the monster is where he needs to be.”

Today, Petitfrere was charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, Armed Burglary and Tampering with Evidence.