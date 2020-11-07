22 Yr Old Lake Wales Man Killed In DUI Crash Near Camp Mack In Lake Wales

22 Yr Old Lake Wales Man Killed In DUI Crash Near Camp Mack In Lake Wales

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 10:30 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 in unincorporated Lake Wales. The crash killed 22-year-old Charles Goodman of Lake Wales, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

A second passenger, 20-year-old Austin Harrison was not injured in the crash.





The vehicle involved was a 1999 blue GMC Sierra Pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old Trevor Goodman of Lake Wales, who also was uninjured in the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, Trevor Goodman was traveling westbound on Camp Mac Road, approximately one-mile east of Camp Rosalie Road when for unknown reasons, he lost control of the truck and braked hard, forcing the truck into the eastbound lane. The truck then rotated 180 degrees, traveled into the grassy area on the south side of the roadway, and overturned on the passenger side. Charles Goodman was ejected from the vehicle. Charles died at the scene.

No one in the vehicle was wearing seat belts.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the three men had just left Liars Lair Bar in Babson Park where they had been drinking.

During the investigation, a DUI trained deputy evaluated Trevor Goodman, who smelled of alcohol, and observed Trevor demonstrating actions indicating impairment as a factor in the crash. Goodman consented to a breath test where his blood alcohol levels were .120 and .104.

Trevor Goodman was arrested and charged with DUI Manslaughter (F2), Driving with a Suspended License Causing Death (F3), and DUI (M1). Trevor also has an outstanding Orange County warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of Driving with a Suspended License. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

The road was closed for about three hours during the investigation, which remains open.