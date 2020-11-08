Lakeland Woman 44, Killed In Car Crash Involving Amtrak Train

At around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fatal crash involving a vehicle and an Amtrak train that occurred on Reynolds Road just north of Highway 542 in unincorporated Lakeland.

Preliminary information so far is as follows:





According to evidence at the scene and witness interviews, 44-year-old Sandra Locke of Lakeland was driving a 2004 silver Toyota Corolla southbound on Reynolds Road. At the same time, an Amtrak locomotive pulling 10 passenger cars was traveling east on the railroad tracks.

The railroad crossing arms were activated in the down position. It appears Locke disregarded the crossing arms, driving her car around the barriers and over the train tracks. The train struck the passenger side of the car, spinning Locke’s Toyota several times and redirecting it off the roadway to the north side of the railroad track.

The train began breaking and stopped on the track approximately 1,802 feet east of the crash.

Locke was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The ninety-four passengers and eleven crew members on the Amtrak train sustained no injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.