Happening Now: Pedestrian Struck On Berkeley Rd In Polk City & Suspect Apprehended In Auburndale

Happening Now: Pedestrian Struck On Berkeley Rd In Polk City & Suspect Apprehended In Auburndale

Polk City, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident that occurred at the intersection of Berkeley Rd & Citrus Grove Blvd. this afternoon. A woman was struck and a vehicle allegedly drove off. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office the vehicle was stopped in Auburndale by the Auburndale Police Department.

Details have not been released, but atleast one suspect is in custody.





This may not be a simple hit & run. A witness claims to have seen the woman & driver of the vehicle arguing prior to being run over. The Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating that information.

The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information is released.