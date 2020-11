Winter Haven Police Department:

These images are small and far away, but maybe someone can help identify either of these two.

They were pulling on door handles and entered a few vehicles at the Tupelo Vue Apartments (525 Ave H NW) on Oct. 22 around 3:15 am. Miscellaneous items were taken from the vehicles they entered.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact Detective Lozado at 863-595-1721.