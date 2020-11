Lakeland, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation in the area of 729 Combee Rd. According to the PCSO a body was located in a pond behind the Dollar General Store. The initial call came in around 12:09am.

Sheriff’s Office investigators were out at the pond today and an autopsy is currently being conducted. The name of the victim has no been released,but we can advise it is an adult male.





We will update this article as more information is released.