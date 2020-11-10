$150 Stolen Out of a Wallet Left Behind at Staples

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

On Nov. 5, 2020, a younger male and female went to Staples located in CitiCenter. In the Copy Center area, our victim conducted business at the desk, but left his wallet behind. The female subject speaks to the associate for a short time and then walks to an adjacent desk – all while watching the wallet. She waits for a couple of other customers to leave the counter area and then walks over taking the wallet. She meets up with the male she came in the store with and he takes the contents of the wallet ($150) and then leaves the wallet on a shelf. The pair exit without purchasing anything.

If anyone recognizes either of these two or knows anything about this case, please contact Detective Lozado at 863-595-1721. https://fb.watch/1GtVNKZuQC/



