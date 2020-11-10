Missing Winter Haven Man Found In Car Floating In Waverly Lake

A 51-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Waverly Road and Lake Lee Drive in Waverly. The victim was identified as Todd Locke Johnson of Winter Haven.

Johnson was driving a 2019 white Porsche.





On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at approximately 11:00 a.m., an overturned vehicle was located in Lake Lee. Deputies, along with Polk County Fire Rescue, responded to the scene where Johnson was found deceased inside his vehicle.

According to the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that Johnson was traveling eastbound on Waverly road at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate the curve. His Porsche continued east onto the grass shoulder, lost traction, and began to spin. At that time, it appears the vehicle crossed Lake Lee Drive and became airborne. The vehicle then struck small trees and bushes along the edge of the lake before coming to rest along the southeast corner of the lake upside down.

Johnson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Impairment, excessive speed, and reckless driving are believed to be factors in the crash.

This investigation remains on-going.