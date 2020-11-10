Polk Sheriff’s Office Conducting Death Investigation On Body Found In Lake Wales Grove

Lake Wales, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation after body found in Lake Wales Grove. The body was located near Helicopter Rd which runs off Tindal Camp Rd. The body may have been found by the PCSO helicopter that was on scene of the vehicle in Lake Lee which is about a mile away.

The Sheriff’s Office currently has two mobile command units on scene.





At this time no additional information is being released and the medical examiners office is closed tomorrow due to Veterans Day holiday.