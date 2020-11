Vehicle Found Upside Down In Lake Off Waverly Rd. Roadway Closed In Both Directions

Vehicle Found Upside Down In Lake Off Waverly Rd. Roadway Closed In Both Directions

Waverly, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a vehicle found floating upside down in Lake Lee. The nearest roadway is Waverly Rd and it is currently shut down in both directions.

The initial call came in around 11:11am.





We will update this article as more information is released.