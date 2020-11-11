Former City Commissioner & Her Husband Murdered In Their Lakeland Home

Lakeland Police are continuing to investigate a double homicide near the 100 block of Lake Morton Drive. On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, officers responded to a residence after receiving a request for a wellness check at approximately 5:51 p.m. Upon searching the home, officers located two adult victims inside, deceased. Detectives have identified the victims as married couple David Henderson, age 63, and Edith L. Henderson, age 67.

Edith Henderson, formerly Edith Yates, served as a Lakeland City Commissioner from 2006 until the beginning of 2018. This is an active and open investigation, and updates will be provided as additional information becomes available for release. No other details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.





Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Tammy Hathcock at 863.834.6975 or [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on a smartphone or tablet.