Body Found In Lake Wales Orange Groves Identified As Missing Lakeland Man

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of 21-year-old Danne Frazier of Lakeland, who was found deceased in a Lake Wales orange grove off of Helicopter Road on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. An autopsy is being performed tomorrow (November 13) to determine his exact cause of death, but through investigative means it is apparent that his death is suspicious and he is likely the victim a homicide.

Danne was reported missing on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, to the Lakeland Police Department, by his family. He left work (Publix warehouse in Lakeland) at 2:00 a.m. that morning, and was last seen around 2:20 a.m. at the WaWa gas station located on Edgewood Drive in Lakeland. He lived in Winter Haven, but never arrived home.





“As we recreate the final days of this young man’s life, we know that there are those out there who know what happened to him. You can remain completely anonymous – and get cash – for your information. All you have to do is contact Heartland Crime Stoppers. He was brutally murdered, and then dumped in an orange grove, and his family deserves justice.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

If anyone has information on Danne Frazier’s murder, they are urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), dial **TIPS from your cell phone, visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.