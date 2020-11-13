Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Polk County Polk County Soil & Water Conservation District November Zoom Meeting

Polk County Soil & Water Conservation District November Zoom Meeting

Polk County
SHARE
, / 246 0

November 17th, 2020 – 4:00pm
Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85601214655?pwd=c0sxci9uejRReGZLSnE1OStjT0RhZz09
Meeting ID: 856 0121 4655
Passcode: P3hTvw
This meeting is open to the public. Please use the Zoom Meeting ID and Password above to join the meeting.

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of allegiance
  3. Roll call
  4. Approval of September 15 , 2020 Meeting Minutes
  5. Chair Report – Joe Garrison
  6. Vice Chair Report – Kyle Carlton
  7. Secretary/Treasurer report – Daniel Lanier
  8. Public Relations Report
  9. Old Business
  10. New Business
    a. AFCD Annual Meeting Update
  11. Adjourn

FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

GIBSON, MACHELISE SIMONE LASHA

PolkObits

Kirk Huber Pengelly, Sr. | April 16, 1940 – September 19, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Juicy Burgers Central Florida

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN