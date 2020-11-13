Winter Haven Teen Injured In Lake Wales Drive-by Shooting

Lake Wales Police are investigating a shooting involving a Winter Haven teen that occurred late yesterday

evening in the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor complex. The call came in at approximately 10:10

pm and officers quickly arrived to find a 17-year-old black male in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot

wound. The victim was flown to an area hospital and his injuries are not life threatening.



Police learned that crowds had gathered in the parking area of the complex when a late model gray Hyundai occupied by multiple black males drove past the crowds. At least one of the occupants opened fire towards two different groups that had congregated, striking the victim along with several vehicles. This investigation is active and police are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Amanda Ayers at (863) 678-4223 Ext. 264 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.