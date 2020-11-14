58 Yr Old Motorcyclist Killed When Unlicensed Driver Hits Him From Behind At Davenport Stoplight

PCSO deputies arrested 28-year-old Jose Antonio Perez Jimenez (DOB 5/3/92) of Davenport for one count each of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license, after a crash during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 14, 2020, in unincorporated Davenport.

According to the investigation so far, Jimenez was driving a grey 2013 Chevy Silverado truck at a high rate of speed southbound on U.S. Hwy 27 approaching a red light. An orange 2020 Yamaha motorcycle being driven by 58-year-old Juan Santos of Davenport was stopped behind a black 2009 Nissan Versa at the red light. Jimenez failed to stop, and his truck hit Santos’ motorcycle, propelling Santos over 180 feet and into the intersection with Legacy Park Boulevard. The Nissan was struck by the motorcycle, but that driver did not sustain any injuries. Santos was deceased upon the arrival of first responders.





After impact, Jimenez fled the scene on foot, but was located at his home on Country World Drive West in Davenport. He admitted to deputies that he had been involved in a crash, and that he fled because he does not have a driver’s license. Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. The roadway was closed for approximately five hours.

Jimenez was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared prior to being booked into the Polk County Jail.