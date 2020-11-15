Tip Leads To Apprehension Of Teenage Brothers Wanted For Questioning Regarding Body Found In Lake Wales Orange Groves





Lake Wales, Florida – A manhunt was underway for two Florida teenage men who were wanted in connection to a body found in a Lake Wales orange grove. The two were considered “armed and dangerous.”

The teenage men were identified as Angel Lobato, 18, and 19-year-old JoJo Lobato. They were wanted in connection to the death of 21-year-old Danne Frazier.





Investigators said family members reported Frazier, of Lakeland, missing on Nov. 4. Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies found his body in an orange grove in Lake Wales on Nov. 10.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office a tip was provided and the two teenage men were captured in Lake Wales where the were hiding out. It was thought the two could have been in Volusia or Flagler County.

The teenage men were wanted for questioning because deputies in Flagler County pulled over a reported missing person’s car (Danne Frazier’s) on U.S. 1 on Nov. 6. The sheriff’s office said the driver, later identified as JoJo Lobato, ran from the traffic stop. Angel Lobato stayed at the car but refused to talk to deputies. Deputies did not have probable cause to charge Lobato with a crime and let him go. Days later, when investigators learned about the discovery of the body of the missing person, they put out an alert for the Lobato brothers. The car has since been impounded for evidence.



The two are facing charges of Grand Theft Of A Motor Vehicle, Vehicle Burglary, Giving False Information During A Capital Felony, Tampering With Evidence, & Accessory After The Fact Of A Capital Investigation. At this time. Additional charges are expected.



*Editors Note: We expect more information to be released Monday morning.