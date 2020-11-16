Haines City Man Flown To Local Hospital After Driving Wrong Way

A Haines City man was flown to a local hospital after driving on the wrong side of the road and being partially ejected from his overturned vehicle.

David Rivera Trinidad, 24, of Haines City was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla southbound in a northbound lane on U.S. 27 near Patterson Road before 2:40 a.m. on Monday.





Jamise Jones, 26, of Lake Wales was traveling northbound in the center lane in a 2007 Toyota Camry. Theron Crews, 36, of Lakeland was traveling northbound in the outside lane in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. 27 when Rivera Trinidad sideswiped the driver’s side of Jones’ vehicle.

Jones’ Camry went off the right side of the roadway before striking a cable box and coming to a rest in the roadway. Rivera Trinidad struck Crews head on, but at an angle. Crews said he swerved to avoid the Corolla before coming to a rest on the roadway.

Rivera Trinidad’s vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its roof off the roadway. Rivera Trinidad was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. Jones and Crews were wearing seat belts.

Jones and Crews were transported to AdventHealth Heart of Florida with minor injuries. Rivera Trinidad was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center where he is in stable condition. He was cited for not wearing a seat belt and traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The investigation is ongoing. U.S. 27 was closed for about three hours.