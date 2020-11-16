Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. Sponsoring Free Turkey Giveaway

Polk County Sheriff’s Office:

Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit charitable organization, is sponsoring a free turkey giveaway Saturday, November 21, 2020, at three Polk County locations (see below).





THE TURKEYS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED ONE PER FAMILY, ONE PER VEHICLE, FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED, UNTIL SUPPLIES LAST.

No identification or pre-qualification will be required to receive a turkey.

“We know that there are families out there who are struggling financially and we want to do our small part to help out during the holidays. This is the third year in a row that we’ve been able to provide turkeys to our citizens, thanks to the generous donations made year-round to Polk Sheriff’s Charities. Here’s just one of many messages we received last year, from a woman named Melissa: ‘Thank you all so much for your contribution to the community today. So many families were blessed with a turkey for their Thanksgiving celebration, including mine.’ It is so heartwarming to be able to make a positive difference in others’ lives.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The locations and times where the turkeys will be distributed are:

East Polk: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Church on the Hill, 1111 Scenic Hwy, Dundee;

Cars will only be allowed to enter the parking lot south of the church from Old Scenic Hwy, then will be directed around the back of the church to the distribution point. Cars will then be directed to exit north onto Old Scenic Hwy towards Dundee.

Central Polk: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lake Region High School campus, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake;

Cars will be directed to enter onto Cameron Road from US 17, which turns into Gilbert Street, then onto Thunder Road, through the school parking lot to the distribution point, and back out onto Gilbert Street.

West Polk: 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lakes Church (AKA Church at the Mall), 1010 East Memorial Blvd, Lakeland;

Cars will only be allowed to enter the parking lot from the westbound lane of Memorial at the intersection with Ingraham Avenue, and then will be directed to the rear parking lot of the church to the distribution point. Cars will be directed to exit westbound onto Memorial, or straight onto Ingraham Avenue.