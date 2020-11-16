Woman Fills Cooler and Cart With Numerous Items And Leaves Without Paying

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

And we’re back! Our next subjects went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on 11-9-2020 around 5:40 p.m. The black female meanders around ultimately selecting a soft-sided cooler and commences to filling it up – along with the large purse she has in her buggy. Not to mention filling the buggy to the rim with merchandise. (She was in the store so long she needed to put on a sweater) She then collects many Walmart bags and starts bagging the items herself – but not paying for anything. She then stops at the lottery machine where she deposits a few bucks, scratches off the ticket and appears to not have won anything. Both women ultimately exit and leave in an older gold Volvo station wagon. If anyone recognizes either of these women, please contact Detective Al-Shaair at 863-292-7921.



