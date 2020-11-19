Happening Now: Haines City Police On Scene Of Multiple People Being Shot

Haines City, Florida – The Haines City Police Department is working a shooting that killed one man and left three other people injured.



Oscar Lee Hendrix Jr., 36, of Haines City was fatally shot in the area of North 15th Street on Thursday night. Two other men and one woman were injured in the shooting, which occurred before 9 p.m.



Multiple bullets struck a residence in the area where a mother and children were inside. Three vehicles were also hit. There are no other known injuries.



All victims were transported to hospitals — two by air and two by ground. The conditions of the other victims are currently unknown.



There is currently no known suspect. The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with any information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS).



