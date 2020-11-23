One Dead From Multiple Gunshot Wounds In Polk County Drug Deal Gone Bad

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a drug-related homicide investigation in Poinciana, near the intersection of Marigold Avenue and Walnut Street, on Monday, November 23, 2020.

A shooting was reported at 3:04 pm at the 7-Eleven gas station at 398 Marigold Avenue.





When deputies arrived on scene just four minutes later, they found a male victim deceased inside of a car, with apparent gunshot wounds; the victim of a drug-deal gone bad.

The suspects are believed to be two black males, who got out of a dark blue Chevy (possibly a Malibu).

“At this early point in the investigation, it appears this was a meeting for the purpose of making a transaction over marijuana. I am tired of hearing that marijuana is a low-level non-violent crime. We have a man who was murdered today at this scene as proof that there is nothing low-level or non-violent about this.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

If anyone has any information that could help in this investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

