Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Winter Haven Man Pays 27 Cents For Reciprocating Saw At Walmart Then Leaves Store

Man Pays 27 Cents For Reciprocating Saw At Walmart Then Leaves Store

Winter Haven Winter Haven News
SHARE
, / 4264 0

Winter Haven Police Department
Now these tattoos are fairly unique. The guy pictured below went to Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on 11-20-2020 around 6:55 p.m. He selected a reciprocating saw and decided to scan a notebook valued at $0.27 at a self-checkout instead of the saw. Yes, see the saw in the bag in his hands?
Someone will recognize him and that hand tattoo. Please call Detective Cobb at 863-291-5858.


FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

PLATT, JONATHAN

PolkObits

William F. Bowen | September 24, 1934 – August 12, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Oasis Spa

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN