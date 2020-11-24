Man Pays 27 Cents For Reciprocating Saw At Walmart Then Leaves Store

Winter Haven Police Department

Now these tattoos are fairly unique. The guy pictured below went to Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on 11-20-2020 around 6:55 p.m. He selected a reciprocating saw and decided to scan a notebook valued at $0.27 at a self-checkout instead of the saw. Yes, see the saw in the bag in his hands?

Someone will recognize him and that hand tattoo. Please call Detective Cobb at 863-291-5858.



