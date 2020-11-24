Winter Haven Police Department
Now these tattoos are fairly unique. The guy pictured below went to Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on 11-20-2020 around 6:55 p.m. He selected a reciprocating saw and decided to scan a notebook valued at $0.27 at a self-checkout instead of the saw. Yes, see the saw in the bag in his hands?
Someone will recognize him and that hand tattoo. Please call Detective Cobb at 863-291-5858.
Man Pays 27 Cents For Reciprocating Saw At Walmart Then Leaves Store
Man Pays 27 Cents For Reciprocating Saw At Walmart Then Leaves Store
Winter Haven Police Department
FROM THE NETWORK
PolkMugShot
PLATT, JONATHAN
PolkObits
William F. Bowen | September 24, 1934 – August 12, 2020 | OBITUARY
polkbusinessdirectory
Oasis Spa