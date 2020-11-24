Two Teenagers Wanted Drug Deal Gone Bad Homicide In Polk County

Two suspects wanted in Poinciana homicide

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Tarmetris Daniel Mack and 17-year-old Alfred Higgs, Jr., both of Kissimmee/Poinciana, who both have Polk County warrants for armed robbery and first degree murder. Mack and Higgs fatally shot a Poinciana man on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the 7-Eleven store located at 398 Marigold Avenue in Kissimmee/Poinciana. The victim met the suspects at the store to sell them a bag of marijuana. During the transaction, the suspects robbed the victim, which resulted in the exchange of gunfire between them. The victim was fatally shot, and the suspects fled the scene heading westbound on Walnut Street.





Mack is 6’1″ tall, 170 lbs., and Higgs is 5’8″ tall, 145 lbs. They may be driving Mack’s 2016 blue Chevrolet Malibu with FL tag PVZB39.

Higgs’ criminal history includes 7 felonies and 6 misdemeanors, in Homestead, Osceola, and Polk, including carrying a concealed weapon, vehicle theft, trespassing, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

These suspects are to be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Tarmetris Mack or Alfred Higgs, Jr., please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

* Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.