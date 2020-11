Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Do you recognize these youngsters? Yes, we believe they are juveniles. They went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven) and each selected the beer of their choice. And then proceeded to walk out without paying. They were seen getting into a green, 2-door GTS Toyota. If you recognize either of them, please call Detective Lozado at 863-595-1721.