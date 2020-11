Winter Haven Police Department

And the hits just keep on coming!

The guy in the video goes to Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on Nov. 21, 2020 and selects a few items, scans and bags them up. He then uses what appears to be a debit card incorrectly. Puts it in the reader one time, then another and then grabs the bag and leaves without the transaction going through. He swiftly left on a black motorcycle with another subject.

Recognize him? Call Detective Cobb at 863-291-5858.