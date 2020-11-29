Suspected Drunk Driver Kills 70 Yr Old Winter Haven Man Seriously Injuring His Own Young Children

Winter Haven, Florida – According to the Florida Highway Patrol a sedan was traveling southbound on SR-544, North of Avenue Y NE. A SUV was traveling northbound on SR-544 around 1:30am this morning. The sedan crossed the centerline of the two lane roadway and collided nearly head-on with the SUV. Post-impact, the two vehicles rotated to final rest on the highway. The 70 yr old driver of the SUV suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Alcohol impairment is suspected on the part of the sedan driver. The drivers identity was not released, but he is a 27 yr old and from Winter Haven. The sedan driver also had two young children ages 5 & 8. The were listed as critically injured and seriously injured.





This is an ongoing investigation.