Two Suspects Sought After Entering Lakeland Home Shooting 19 Yr Old Resident

Lakeland Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place during the early morning hours on Friday, November 27, 2020. According to investigators, two males entered a residence located in the 500 block of Crescent Drive at approximately 4:00 a.m. and shot an adult 19-year-old male. The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, and at last update was in stable condition. It is believed that the suspects fled the residence in a white Ford Mustang, described as having a loud exhaust.

This is an active and open investigation, and updates will be provided as additional information becomes available for release. No other details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.





Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Laura Dunn at 863.834.6974 or [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on a smartphone or tablet.