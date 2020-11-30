Motorcyclist Killed In Lakeland Crash

Lakeland, Florida – On Friday, November 27, 2020, the PCSO Traffic Unit investigated a motorcycle fatality on U.S. Hwy 98 North at Gib-Galloway Road in Lakeland.

Around 12:40 p.m., the driver of a 2006 black and gold Harley-Davidson motorcycle, 67-year-old Benjamin Harling of Lakeland, ran through the red light at the intersection as he was heading south on U.S. Hwy 98. At the same time, a 2018 black Ford F-150 truck, being driven by 71-year-old Robert Rosencranse of Lakeland, was turning left from northbound U.S. 98 onto westbound Gib-Galloway Road, with a green turn arrow. The motorcycle struck the truck on its passenger side, and Harling suffered severe head trauma. He was transported to LRHMC, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.





Neither Rosencranse nor his passenger, 71-year-old Beverly Linkous of Lakeland, was injured. The investigation is ongoing, but no charges are pending.