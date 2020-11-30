SCAM Alert – Caller Posing As Lake Wales Police Officer

On November 30, 2020 the Lake Wales Police Department learned of a phone scam we want the community to be aware of and not fall victim to. The scammer is identifying himself as Lieutenant Griffin Crosby from the Lake Wales Police Department and has spoofed the police department’s phone number, 1-863-678-4223, to show up on your caller ID. The scammer is telling people things like you have missed a court date, you have a subpoena issue, or you have past due fines. The scammer then asks for personal information or how you can make a payment for the fictitious issue. Do not fall for this scam, do not provide personal or payment information over the phone or internet unless you are certain you know who you are talking to.

Like many other scammers, the caller tries to be convincing, sounds official, and uses fear to get you to make a hasty decision. Law Enforcement will not contact you in the manner these scammers are using. If anyone has fallen victim to this scam or if you have questions related to this scam please call the Lake Wales Police Department at (863) 678-4223.