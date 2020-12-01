Elijah Stansell Being Charged with Murder of Suzette Penton

Today, Sheriff Judd announced that 18-year-old Elijah Stansell is being charged with first degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Suzette Penton of Polk City. He has been in the Polk County Jail since November 9th for attempted felony murder, 3 counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor, burglary with assault, and lewd & lascivious battery on a minor. He was being held on no bond for the attempted felony murder charge, which is now being upgraded to first degree murder.

Elijah, driving a church van belonging to his father’s church, intentionally ran over and critically injured Ms. Penton on November 9, 2020. The van had 3 other teens inside – they have all been charged as adults, with attempted felony murder and burglary with assault.

Ms. Penton succumbed to her injuries on November 25, 2020.