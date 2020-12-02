Bartow Man Arrested for Sexual Battery and Lewd Molestation of Minor Child

Bartow Police Detectives arrested Donnie K. Worley (suspect) of Bartow, WM 7/13/50, for Sexual Battery on a victim less than 12 years of age and Lewd Molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age.

On 11/12/2020, Bartow Officers were notified by the parents of a six (6) year old child that she was being sexually abused by the suspect. During the course of the investigation, Detectives obtained probable cause to believe the suspect committed the above listed crimes. The suspect was arrested by BPD Detectives and booked in at the County Jail.





“This suspect is the worst of the worst. Those who commit heinous crimes upon our children need to sit in jail and not walk freely in public as predators. He is right where he needs to be, in the County Jail” said Interim Chief Bryan Dorman.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe there are any other victims. This incident is domestic related.