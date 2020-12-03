20 Yr Old Man Charged With Lakeland Shooting Murder

Jaishawn Broome

Lakeland Police Department Press Release

LAKELAND, FL (December 3, 2020) – On Monday, November 30, 2020, Lakeland Police detectives, with the assistance of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals Service, arrested Jaishawn Broome, age 20, for his involvement in a shooting that took place on November 6, 2020. On Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 1:45 a.m., officers responded to Kathleen Road and George Jenkins Boulevard’s intersection in reference to a call reporting shots fired. A witness advised that an unknown occupant of a white Audi shot into a grey Nissan Altima as both vehicles were stopped at the intersection. Both cars immediately left the scene. A short time later, three males, two 19 years of age and one age 20, exited a grey Nissan Altima and walked into Lakeland Regional Health’s emergency room. One male had no injuries and one had a minor injury for which he was treated and released. The 20-year-old victim had what was determined later to be a serious gunshot injury. The Audi was found abandoned near Candyce Avenue with two guns inside. Detectives were able to determine the driver of the Audi to be Jaishawn Broome. It was reported he had a long on-going dispute with the victim and believed him to be responsible for shooting at his residence a short time earlier. A search warrant of Broome’s residence was issued, and inside, detectives located items related to the guns found in the abandoned Audi. It was also discovered that Broome had recently rented the Audi from a friend for a few days. In the days following the shooting, the victim’s condition worsened, and he passed on November 10, 2020, from injuries sustained.

Jaishawn Broome was located in Hernando County on Monday, November 30, 2020, and taken into custody. He is awaiting transport back to Polk County and faces charges of:



