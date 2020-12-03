Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Two Individuals Think They Are Being Sneaky With Their Plan to Steal TV From Walmart But Are Caught On Camera

Two Individuals Think They Are Being Sneaky With Their Plan to Steal TV From Walmart But Are Caught On Camera

Winter Haven
Winter Haven Police Department

See these two? They both entered Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on Nov. 30 around 6:20 p.m. They brought in the 43″ TV and the female took the TV to the service desk for a refund. The receipt used was from a Walmart in another City. She obtained the refund while the male went back to electronics and selected the exact same brand and size TV. He then walked out with no attempt to pay. (After he also stopped and grabbed a cold drink from the cooler at the front).
If you recognize either of these two, please call Detective Cobb at 863-401-2256.


