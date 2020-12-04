Lake Wales Police and State Fire Marshal Investigating Fatal Structure Fire

Fire Investigation





On December 3, 2020 at approximately 10:00 PM, the Lake Wales Police Department and Lake Wales Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 605 3rd Street South #52 in Lake Wales. Upon arrival, officers attempted to gain entry to check for anyone inside. They were unable to gain entry due to the fire. Lake Wales Fire Department arrived on scene to fight the fire.

They located and recovered an occupant of the apartment who was deceased. A State Fire Marshal Investigator from the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations responded to the scene as well as a detective from the police department. This is an active and joint investigation, which is ongoing. The fire injured no one else, and there were no other apartments damage.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family.

If you have any other information about this case, please contact Detective Russell Klingler at 863-678-4223. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or from any cell phone, dial **TIPS.