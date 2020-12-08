Frostproof Hosts Christmas Parade To Bring Joy During Uncertain Times

by James Coulter





A sparkling Christmas tree looms before the cityscape backdrop of New York City. Standing proudly beside it is the Statue of Liberty, or rather, a young girl dressed as her. She is joined by other holiday figures like Santa Claus and an angel.

These scenes of holiday joy from up north played out upon the parade float created by Studio 6 Academy Of Dance, as presented at the annual Frostproof Christmas Parade last Saturday.

For its homage to a New York City Christmas, Studio 6 Academy of Dance won best overall for its parade float. This was the third consecutive year the dance school won an award at the annual parade, and the second year it won best overall, explained owner Angie Campano.

Both she and her co-owner, Terri Lawrence, were inspired to create the float design to fit this year’s overall theme of “Winter Nights and Christmas Lights.” With the help of many helpful families, they were able to construct the float over the past couple of weeks.

Their school has been participating in the annual parade for the past six years. They love attending every year, as it allows them to help foster holiday spirit in their local community.

“We love Frostproof and the parade,” Campano said. “We love it, and we love the people. We love Frostproof…Our expectations were above and beyond. We hope to do it again.”

Their float was one of nearly three dozen that participated in this year’s annual holiday parade in Frostproof. This year’s event had the honorable Sheriff Grady Judd and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office serve as Grand Marshall as they proudly led the parade.



Hundreds of eager spectators craving holiday spirit, especially in a time when many local holiday events have been canceled, lined along Scenic Highwall and Wall Street in Downtown Frostproof awaiting the procession.

Dozens of floats from local organizations, businesses, and churches passed through, along with fire and rescue vehicles, golf carts, and local dance troupes, all bringing with them much-needed holiday revelry.

Following the parade, spectators were invited to participate in the after-party hosted in Henderson Field. Several vendors were hosted by local organizations such as the Frostproof Lions Club, Booster Club, and Future Farmers of America.

Children could play around in bounce houses and even in actual ice and snow in the ice tent. The Frostproof Care Center gave away free toys, and even Santa Claus himself made a special appearance.