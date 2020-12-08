Suspect Flees Traffic Stop Causing Crash On Hwy 27 In Lake Wales



Lake Wales, Florida – The Lake Wales Police Department along with the assistance of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a suspect who fled traffic stop causing accident. The incident occurred Tuesday evening near the Loves Truck Stop on Hwy 27 & Hunt Brothers Rd.

According to Troy Schulze, Deputy Chief, of the Lake Wales Police Department one of their officer’s conducted a traffic stop near Love’s Truck Stop. As the officer was walking toward the vehicle he stopped, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and fled. The vehicle violated the right of way of traffic on Hwy 27 causing a traffic crash. The occupants of the vehicle that fled exited the vehicle and ran. PCSO air and LWPD K9 located the driver and placed him under arrest. One occupant of another vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The accident occurred about 8:25pm.



This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.