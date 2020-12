Winter Haven Police Department

A pleasant shoplifter – pleasant because after she conceals three flashlights and a charger, she smiles and waves to the clerk as she leaves. The woman in the video did just that on Dec. 4 at West Marine (1107 3rd St SW in Winter Haven.)

Recognize her? Call Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.