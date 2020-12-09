Buckler Holiday Art Show Showcases Arts And Crafts For The Holidays

by James Coulter





Sally Collins and her mother, Jane Carpenter, love wearing the mouse ears at Walt Disney World. However, those ears can be quite pricy. So Jane decided to spend less money by crafting her own.

Jane loves to be creative in her designs. She prefers patterns based on Disney properties, including Marvel and Star Wars. She especially loves The Child from “The Mandalorian”, as half her wares are based on the character.

Both Sally and Jane have been creating their ears as well as other craft items like ornaments and car coasters through their small business, Ears4U. The venue allows them to sell their items as well as share their love of Disney.

The mother/daughter team showcased their wares at the Buckler Arts and Craft Show in Lakeland last weekend. They decided to attend the event because the venue they were initially going to attend was canceled, Sally said.

“We saw that this space was still available here,” Sally said. “Lakeland was good for Disney products because it is so close to Disney. So that is why we chose to come here.”

Sally and her mother appreciated being able to reign in the holiday season in the Lakeland area by joining other local artists and craftsmen in selling their holiday-themed crafts.

“I love meeting all the other vendors,” she said. “The unique things that they make. We like to create stuff and create custom items, and I can create anything.”

Sally was one of several dozen vendors to set up shop within the RP Funding Center for the Buckler Arts And Crafts Show last weekend. From ornaments to wreaths, to plush snowmen and woodwork, these local artists and craftsmen showcased their work and helped spread holiday joy.

Mary Beth Hail from Fort Myers showcased several of her handmade snow plushies. Some were appropriately dressed for the holiday season. Others were dressed for the Florida weather, with some ready to go to the beach and others to fish.

She started crafting her snowmen dolls because she knew of somebody interested in them. One doll leads to another, and now she attends events such as these to sell them, she said.

“This is my first experience at any art show, so I am trying it out,” she said. “This is my very first time. It is not raining. A lot of people, very friendly. They are all different and somebody to make someone smile.”

Since 1989, Buckler Shows have been hosting these art shows throughout Florida, from as north as Jacksonville, to as south as Miami, and everywhere else in between, said June Font, the event organizer.

This event was their 28th annual holiday art fair in Lakeland. They previously hosted another event earlier this year in September. They normally host at least two events per year in the city.

The most recent event drew in 60 vendors and countless attendees. To ensure public safety during these uncertain times, everyone was encouraged to wear masks, and booths were set apart far enough to allow everyone enough space to remain physically distanced at least six feet apart.

“This event is a great event,” Font said. “We had a lot of customers come through buying holiday gift items and holiday gift items for everyone on their shopping list. A lot of one-of-a-kind handmade items here.”

For more information about future Buckler Show events, visit their website: http://www.bucklercraftfair.com/