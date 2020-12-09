Straughn Trout Architects, Safety Solutions Win 1st Place At Annual Lakeland Chamber Golf Scramble

Straughn Trout Architects, Safety Solutions Win 1st Place AtAnnual Lakeland Chamber Golf Scramble

by James Coulter





Straughn Trout Architects has been a proud longtime member of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce. In fact, the company is assisting the Chamber in designing their new building.

“We are excited to be as involved as we can to support their endeavors and to raise money to do what they do,” said Tim Hoeft, Managing Principal at Straughn Trout Architect.

As a proud advocate for the Chamber, Hoeft and his staff appreciate being able to assist the Chamber in all of its endeavors, whether it’s designing their new building or participating in their Annual Golf Scramble on Monday.

Hoeft loved being able to spend the morning on the golf course, spending quality time with his associates and business networking with fellow chamber members, especially with people he often does not have a chance to see.

His tour on the green proved successful that morning, as he and his team won first place (net). For their victory, they received a trophy, and they each received a certificate for the golf shop.

“I think we had a great team with everybody contributing throughout our time on the course today,” Hoeft said. “The best part about an event like this is to get out of the office and enjoy some fresh air and recharge with people from the office and also partners from the community.”

Safety Solutions & Supply won first place (gross). David Woodward, an employee who led the team, boasted about how fun the event was and how his team members could make great shots, thus ensuring their victory.

His company has donated to the Chamber, and they always take the opportunity to play most of their charity events. They consider the golf scramble to be the most fun.

“We love getting to know the people here,” Woodward said. “Hanging out with people. It is a good community event. It always exceeds expectations. The Chamber does good events.”

The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce hosted their 38th Annual Chamber Golf Scramble on Monday at Lone Palm Golf Club. More than 144 golfers attended the event, spending most of their time on the links before assembling in the country club to have lunch, participate in the raffle, and learn about the winners.

This year’s title sponsor was Two Men and a Truck. Proceeds from the event will go towards funding chamber programming, explained Amber Aaron, VP of Investor Relations and Finance.

Aaron attributes their success this year, especially during these uncertain times, due to their precautions to ensure physical distancing. As an outdoor event, taking such precautions was easy for them to accomplish. Overall, this year’s event more than managed to exceed their expectations, she said.

“People wanted to come out to the event because they had not done it all year long,” she said. “The weather could be better, but it was a good day for people to come out and support the Chamber.”