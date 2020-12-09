Two- Timer Shoplifter and Thief

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

You’ve heard of a two-timer, right? This woman is a two-time thief. Shoplifter AND thief by taking cash that isn’t hers. (Remember, there’s no such thing as finders-keepers)

The woman in the video enters Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on Dec. 7 around 2:40 p.m.

She goes to a self-checkout where our first victim rang up his items and selected cash back. He inadvertently walked away before the cash was dispensed. The woman goes to the same checkout and pulls the cash out, sets it aside and rings up “some” of her items.

She then gets the cash and places it in her wallet. THEN, she bags a pack of men’s t-shirts without scanning or paying for the item.

Check out her fancy nails and bling heart-shaped key ring. Yeah, somebody knows her.

Call Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a CASH reward.



