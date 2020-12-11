Man Stuffs Clippers From Beauty Shop into Waist and Leaves Store

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

The ole stuff the clippers down your pants trick! (or maybe inside of the really thick shirt) Either way, it’s theft.

The guy in the video went to Sunny’s Beauty Supply and had an associate assist him with hair clippers that were kept in the display case.

As the associate leans down to retrieve more clippers, the guy turns and stuffs a box of Andis T-Outliner Blackout hair clippers under his shirt (or in the waistband of his pants – it could be either).

Once the clerk stood up, she realized he didn’t hand the box back and didn’t go to the register.

He left in a green Nissan Pathfinder.

Anyone with information on this case or who recognizes him is asked to call Det. Maldonado at 863-291-5676.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



