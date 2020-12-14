iTrip Vacations Lakes of Central Florida Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Are you looking to plan your next vacation in Central Florida? Would you prefer staying in your own house rather than settling for a hotel room? Or are you a property owner in Central Florida looking to rent out your property to potential renters? Then consider iTrip Vacations Lakes of Central Florida.

iTrip Vacations Lakes of Central Florida is a full-service short-term rental property management and marketing company. They recently expanded their business to Central Florida with their new facility in Lakeland.

As a full-service property management company, they handle all the short-term rental booking for renters seeking to rent a property for their next big stay in Central Florida, whether it’s for a few nights or weeks or months.

From checking in and out to taking care of the property owner through light maintenance, iTrip Vacations benefits both renter and property owner alike, ensuring that everyone receives the best out of their experience.

“We leverage iTripVacation dynamic marketing platform, so we market globally, but we own locally and list our properties on 80-plus distribution channels, and this translates to increased revenues and conversion rates that are 5x industry standards,” explained owner Charles Gauthier. “Lakeland is one of the cities where we are expanding. We are excited to be part of the community and help homeowners that want to do short term rentals increase their revenues.”

Charles purchased the franchise with his wife, Kim. Through their company, they cover most of the area in Central Florida, including Winter Haven and Lakeland, as well as Brandon, Dade City, Land O’Lakes, Wesley Chapel, and Zephyrhills.

When it comes to having their rental property managed, there are three reasons why property owners choose iTrip, as Charles explains:

1) More Money. iTrip specializes in increasing revenue for their property owners. They can increase their revenue up to 25 percent after their properties are listed on the marketing platform for 12 months, Charles said.

2) More Time. As a full-service short-term rental property management company, iTrip ensures that property owners, especially those who live in Lakeland, can rely on the company to take care of their home and get their time back to doing the things they love.

3) More Attention. As property owners themselves, Kim and Charles both have short-term rental experience and want to provide the best personal boutique level of quality service to the property owners under them and their guests.

“We know what it is like to have our home taken care of, and we want to do the same thing in Lakeland with property owners and provide them with a boutique level of service,” Charles said.

“The key is that we don’t own property: we manage property,” he further elaborated. “We provide that full-service short-termrental property management to our property owners, and so we are looking for property owners who want to leverage our marketing platform while enjoying our personal service for their home.”

As for renters, even during these uncertain times—in fact, primarily because of these uncertain times!—they are considering renting properties as opposed to only booking a hotel room, as they consider the experience more clean and safe, Kim said.

“Right now, during COVID-19, we are finding that this market is expanding just because people want to stay in a private home and not necessarily be in a hotel,” she said. “They are finding it is a lot more comforting and gives them the option to spend their time with family together in one place.”

iTrip Vacations Lakes of Central Florida celebrated their grand opening last Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce. They now plan to reach out to real estate agents.

“Since we don’t sell real estate, it’s important for us to have top quality agents to work with when our clients want to sell or buy,” Kim said.

“Our expectation is to grow into Lakeland, to offer that boutique level of service and provide special attention to property owners, and to help property owners in Lakeland increase their revenue because that is what we specialize in,” Charles said.

For more information about iTrip Vacations Lakes of Central Florida, visit their website at: https://www.itrip.net/property-management/floridalakes, or email: [email protected]