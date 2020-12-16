Weather Channel:

Tornado Warning from WED 5:02 PM EST until WED 5:30 PM EST

Action Recommended

Take shelter in place or per instructions





Issued By

Tampa Bay/Ruskin – FL, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Polk County

Description

The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a Tornado Warning for… Northwestern Polk County in central Florida… Northeastern Hillsborough County in west central Florida… Until 530 PM EST. At 501 PM EST, a tornado producing storm was located north of Plant City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD…Damaging tornado. SOURCE…Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic storm will be near… Combee Settlement around 520 PM EST. Lakeland around 525 PM EST. Fussels Corner around 530 PM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Kathleen, Gibsonia, Polk City and Winston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! TORNADO…OBSERVED; HAIL…0.00IN