Man Steals So Many Items From Cars In Parking Garage, It Takes Him Three Trips

Winter Haven Police Department

This guy has confidence he won’t get caught. Let’s prove him wrong!

The guy in the video entered the parking garage at Tupelo Vue Apartments (525 Ave H NW) on Dec. 8, 2020 around 6 a.m. and started checking door handles. Ultimately, he found two vehicles unlocked and proceeded to take items from the interior as well as the trunks. He takes his time and ends up needed to make three trips to take the items to wherever he will ultimately leave with them.

Our victims lost electronics and tools along with a Jordan brand backpack.

The images of the subject are not clear, but someone may recognize his clothing or his walk. He was wearing a jacket with a hoodie, a ball cap, basketball shorts and sneakers with no socks.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Maldonado at 863-291-5676. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.